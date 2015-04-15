April 15 Jermaine Blackwood led some dogged West Indies resistance on the third day of the first test against England in Antigua as the hosts reached lunch on 234 for six, still 165 runs behind England's first innings total on Wednesday.

The right-hander reached his fourth half century in six tests and was 69 not out as England's bowlers kept a tight grip on proceedings at North Sound.

West Indies, who fought back well on day two to bowl England out for 399, begun the day trailing by 244 runs with six wickets in hand and veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul dug in.

Chanderpaul, who scored at a snail's pace on Tuesday, briefly loosened the shackles with successive boundaries off the third over of the day bowled by James Anderson.

First he drove fluently through the covers and followed that by smacking another four through point.

Just when it looked as though he was building the platform for a big innings, however, Chanderpaul drove rather tentatively at spinner James Tredwell and picked out Ben Stokes to fall four runs short of a half century.

Chanderpaul's 46 in a 93-run fifth wicket stand with Blackwood took him past Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene's total of 11,814 test runs and put him seventh on the all-time list.

Blackwood, reprieved the previous evening when he was caught in the slips off a Stokes no ball, had some fortune again when he edged another Stokes delivery when on 43 but Tredwell dropped a sharp catch.

His 50 came up in the 76th over of the innings, first going down the wicket to hoist Tredwell over extra cover and then benefitting from an England miss field to reach the landmark.

England took the new ball but Blackwood and Danesh Ramdin survived some aggressive bowling until Ramdin, on nine, feathered a short delivery from Stuart Broad down the leg side and wicketkeepr Jos Buttler pouched the catch.

Jason Holder glanced Broad for a four off his first ball but was fortunate on his second when Gary Ballance failed to hang on to a reaction catch at short leg. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)