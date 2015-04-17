April 17 James Anderson became England's joint highest test wicket-taker as the touring side reduced West Indies to 162 for five at lunch on the final day of the first test in Antigua on Friday.

England lead by 275 runs and need five more wickets in two sessions to win the opening match of the three-test series.

Fast bowler Anderson equalled Ian Botham's haul of 383 victims when Marlon Samuels, on 23, flashed at a wide ball and was well caught by James Tredwell in the gully.

Off-spinner Tredwell had earlier tempted Devon Smith to try to drive him over the top but the opener holed out to Gary Ballance at mid-on for 65.

Tredwell should have dismissed Samuels in his next over, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler missing a difficult stumping chance from a sharply turning delivery.

But Samuels soon fell to a full delivery from Anderson before Shivnarine Chanderpaul and first-innings centurion Jermaine Blackwood dropped anchor.

The limpet-like Chanderpaul looked well set for another marathon knock but, on 13, he was trapped lbw by part-time spinner Joe Root to give England's victory hopes a major lift.

Blackwood was unbeaten on 19 at the interval with captain Denesh Ramdin on four. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)