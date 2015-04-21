April 21 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put West Indies into bat on the first day of the second test in Grenada on Tuesday.

West Indies suffered the blow of losing opening bowler Jerome Taylor to a shoulder injury with seamer Shannon Gabriel taking his place.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was chosen ahead of slow left-armer Sulieman Benn.

England made one change, Moeen Ali coming as the off-spinner ahead of James Tredwell.

Cook said he hoped to exploit moisture in the pitch after rain had delayed the start of play.

"It was a tough call. We thought it might have dried a bit more than it has but we think the moisture warrants bowling first," Cook said at the toss.

The first match of the three-test series was drawn in Antigua last week.

Teams:

West Indies: Denesh Ramdin (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Devon Smith, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Jonathan Trott, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

