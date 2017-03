April 23 England progressed to 143 for one at lunch on the third day of the second test against West Indies in Grenada on Thursday, trailing the hosts by 156 runs.

Skipper Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 67 with the only joy for West Indies coming with the removal of Jonathan Trott for 59.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo lured Trott into a drive with a full delivery on off-stump which he edged to Jermaine Blackwood at second slip.

The 125-run opening partnership for England was their first century opening stand since March, 2013. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)