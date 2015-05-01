BRIDGETOWN May 1 West Indies made inroads into England's top order in the first session of play in the third test on Friday, with the tourists going in for lunch at 71 for three after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Jonathan Trott's troubles continued as he was caught for a duck by Veerasammy Permaul at square-leg having failed to deal with a short delivery from Shannon Gabriel.

Gary Ballance (18) was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Jason Holder that cut back off the seam and Holder struck again to remove Ian Bell, snapping up a caught and bowled to leave England struggling at 38 for three.

However, captain Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 31 along with the in-form Joe Root (19 not out) as the tourists consilidated before lunch. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)