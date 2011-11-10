MUMBAI Nov 10 India selectors have retained their 15-man squad for the second test against West Indies in Kolkata, meaning there is no place for off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The 31-year-old, who has taken more than 400 test wickets, struggled in England where India were whitewashed 4-0 in the test series. He was also dropped from last month's one-day squad for the 5-0 home victory over England.

Debutant off-spinner Ravichadran Ashwin took nine wickets while left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha took seven in the first test in Delhi to keep Harbhajan on the sidelines.

India won the test by five wickets on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kolkata hosts the second test from Nov. 14, while the third starts on Nov. 22 in Mumbai.

Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vangipurappu Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Varun Aaron.