CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 24 Bangladesh declared their first innings on 350 for nine wickets shortly after lunch on the fourth day of the first test against West Indies on Monday.

Scores: Bangladesh 350-9 declared (M. Rahim 68, T. Iqbal 52; D Bishoo 3-81) v West Indies.

