DHAKA Nov 1 West Indies declared their second innings on 383 for five wickets on the fourth day of the second test on Tuesday, setting Bangladesh a target of 508 runs for victory.

Scores: West Indies 355 & 383-5 dec (D. Bravo 195, K. Edwards 86; S. Shuvo 3-73) v Bangladesh 231 (Shakib Al Hasan 73; Fidel Edwards 5-63).

