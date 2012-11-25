KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 25 Bangladesh were dismissed for 287 in their second innings on the fifth day of the second cricket test against West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Sunday.
Scores: Bangladesh 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90, Darren Sammy 3-74) & 287 (Shakib Al Hasan 97, Nasir Hossain 94 ; T. Best 6-40) v West Indies 648-9 (Marlon Samuels 260, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 150 not out, Darren Bravo 127; Shakib Al Hasan 4-151, Sohag Gazi 3-167). (Created by Azad Majumder; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)