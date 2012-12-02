Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Dec 2 Bangladesh scored 292 for six wickets in their 50 overs in the second one-day international against West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Bangladesh on Sunday.
Scores: Bangladesh 292-6 in 50 overs (Anamul Haque 120, Mushfiqur Rahim 79; Ravi Rampaul 5-49) v West Indies (Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)