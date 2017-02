(Updates after play called off)

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 22 The second day's play in the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chittagong was called off on Saturday due to heavy overnight rain that left the outfield damp.

The match referee and umpires made the decision after an inspection at 1100 local (0500 GMT) time. Play will resume 30 minutes earlier than scheduled on Sunday at 0900.

Bangladesh were on 255-4 at the close of day one after winning the toss and batting first, with captain Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 68. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)