BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 The start of the third test between England and West Indies was delayed due to rain on Thursday, while England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was passed fit after suffering from an eye infection.

Heavy overnight rain in Birmingham prevented the players from even practicing before the scheduled start of 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

The square was totally covered while ground staff mopped up the saturated outfield as light rain continued to fall and there was little likelihood of a start before lunch.

Prior, meantime, was reported to have had the infection on Wednesday afternoon and reserve keeper Steven Davies was called up as a precaution. However, on Thursday, the England team management announced that Prior would be ok to retain his place.

England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 after wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge. They will make at least one change to the team after omitting James Anderson on a rotation policy and either Graham Onions or Steven Finn will replace him.

West Indies are set to make more changes with off-spinner Sunil Narine likely to play and Tino Best or Fidel Edwards will replace injured fast bowler Kemar Roach. (Editing by John O'Brien)