(Adds Ramdin quotes)

By Richard Sydenham

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 10 West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin tried to play down his angry gesture towards former captain Viv Richards after scoring a century in the third test against England on Sunday.

“"Sir Viv had said something in the press and I think I got a bit emotional and it came out the way it did," Ramdin told reporters as he read from a brief statement. "“Having said that, he's a legend of the Caribbean and I still look up to him.

“"If I see him anywhere, I'll still call him out and have a drink with him. His statement was a bit hurtful to me, I worked hard and I proved the critics wrong."

Ramdin revealed that he wrote his message on Saturday morning before he went out to bat as a source of motivation.

Ramdin scored 107 not out in an astonishing 10th-wicket partnership of 143 with Tino Best and on reaching three figures he unfurled a handwritten note from his pocket.

He held it aloft towards the commentary box where Richards, one of the Wisden almanac's five cricketers of the 20th century, was working for BBC Radio.

The note read: 'Yeah Viv Talk Nah' as if to suggest that Richards can no longer criticise him after his latest effort. Ramdin, recalled for this series, has now made two centuries in 45 tests and averages 23.84.

Richards criticised the West Indies batting after a poor performance in the second test at Trent Bridge, in which England went 2-0 up in the three-match series. He was quoted as saying that Ramdin had "“deteriorated in such a big way and looked like “a totally lost guy".

“"It's been a long time coming," said Richards, responding instantly on Sunday. "“If you are good enough, the chances certainly are you are going to get it done. Let's not forget it's in a losing cause. Scoring a hundred when you are the team winning, that's excellent stuff. He should be quite happy, and humble in himself.

“"(But) if you are losing 5-0 in a football match and you score a goal in the 90th minute, you shouldn't be running around jumping for joy. I wouldn't be happy with that. I set my standards a bit higher. I'm glad he got the motivation to get himself going."

Ramdin's actions were also criticised by former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding.

"“Why should a sportsman be trying to demonstrate out on a field, hitting back at some critic?," Holding said in his commentary on Sky Sports. “If you have made a hundred runs you have done what you are being paid to do.

“"If I was the manager of the team I would be having a word with that player and he would be getting a fine. I am not saying this because he (Richards) was my former captain - that is simply unbecoming behaviour from a player."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)