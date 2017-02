DHAKA, Oct 13 West Indies beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Scores: West Indies 298-4 (L. Simmons 122, M. Samuels 71; R. Hossain 3-65) v Bangladesh 258-7 (S. Hasan 67 not out, N. Islam 52)