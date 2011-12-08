INDORE, India Dec 8 India beat West Indies by 153 runs in the fourth one-day international at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India lead the five-match series 3-1.

Score: India 418-5 in 50 overs (V. Sehwag 219, G. Gambhir 67, S. Raina 55) v West Indies 265 all out in 49.2 overs (D. Ramdin 96, R. Jadeja 3-34, R. Sharma 3-43).

