CHENNAI Dec 11 India beat West Indies by 34 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Chennai's M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India won the five-match series 4-1.

Score: India 267-6 (M. Tiwary 104, V. Kohli 80) v West Indies 233 all out in 44.1 overs (K. Pollard 119, A. Russell 53; R. Jadeja 3-62)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket