(Updates at close)

MUMBAI, Nov 26 The third and final test between India and West Indies ended in a draw with the scores level on the last day at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India won the three-match series 2-0.

Scores: West Indies 590 (K. Brathwaite 68, A. Barath 62, K. Edwards 86, D. Bravo 166, K. Powell 81, M. Samuels 61; R. Ashwin 5-156) & 134 (P. Ojha 6-47) v India 482 (G. Gambhir 55, R. Dravid 82, S. Tendulkar 94, V. Kohli 52, R. Ashwin 103) & 242-9 (V. Sehwag 60, V. Kohli 63; R. Rampaul 3-56) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)