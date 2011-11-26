FACTBOX-Cricket-Former England test captain Alastair Cook
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.
(Updates at close)
MUMBAI, Nov 26 The third and final test between India and West Indies ended in a draw with the scores level on the last day at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India won the three-match series 2-0.
Scores: West Indies 590 (K. Brathwaite 68, A. Barath 62, K. Edwards 86, D. Bravo 166, K. Powell 81, M. Samuels 61; R. Ashwin 5-156) & 134 (P. Ojha 6-47) v India 482 (G. Gambhir 55, R. Dravid 82, S. Tendulkar 94, V. Kohli 52, R. Ashwin 103) & 242-9 (V. Sehwag 60, V. Kohli 63; R. Rampaul 3-56) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.