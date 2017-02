CUTTACK, Nov 29 India beat West Indies by one wicket in the first one-day international at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Scores: West Indies 211-9 in 50 overs (Darren Bravo 60) v India 213-9 in 48.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 72)