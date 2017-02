(Result)

VISAKHAPATNAM, Dec 2 India beat West Indies by five wickets, with 11 balls to spare, in the second one-day international on Friday.

India lead the five-match series 2-0.

Scores: West Indies 269-9 in 50 overs (L. Simmons 78, R. Rampaul 86 not out; U. Yadav 3-38) v India 270-5 in 48.1 overs (V. Kohli 117, R. Sharma 90 not out).