Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
LONDON May 21 England beat the West Indies by five wickets after lunch on the final day of the first test at Lord's on Monday.
Scores:
West Indies 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S. Broad 7-72)& 345 (S. Chanderpaul 91, M. Samuels 86) v England 398 (A. Strauss 122, I. Bell 61, J. Trott 58) & 193-5 (A. Cook 79, I. Bell 63 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
