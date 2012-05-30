Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
LONDON May 30 Off-spinner Sunil Narine has replaced Kemar Roach in the West Indies side currently touring England after the fast bowler returned home to Barbados on Wednesday because of shin muscle soreness.
Narine, 24, has played eight one-day and two Twenty20 internationals but has yet to play in a test match. He has just finished competing in the Indian Premier League where he took 24 wickets in six matches for the winners Kolkata Knight Riders.
West Indies play England in the third test in Birmingham starting on June 7 after losing the first two matches. They then play three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.
Roach, who took six wickets in the first test and two at Trent Bridge, is the second member of the West Indies pace attack to return home after Shannon Gabriel suffered a back injury on his debut at Lord's.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond and John Mehaffey)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.