NEW DELHI Nov 5 West Indies captain Darren Sammy on Saturday promised a "fearless" display in the three-test series against India, which he labelled as his team's biggest challenge to date.

Barring Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Marlon Samuels, none of the 13 other West Indies cricketers have played a test match in India and Sammy seemed fully aware of the task ahead.

"This is the biggest series for most of the guys here. Playing cricket in India is indescribable. The way cricket is held here, it's like religion. This by far is the biggest test for us, for me as the captain as well," Sammy told reporters at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Since arriving after a series victory in Bangladesh, coach Ottis Gibson has been insisting on a "fearless" display from the team and Sammy demanded the same against an Indian side ranked four places higher.

"I totally agree with the coach. We have come here to play and we should be fearless," said the towering all-rounder with one of the widest grins in international cricket.

"We had a launch of the "Fire in Babylon" film (on the cricket team's glorious past) and all the guys present know what West Indies cricket means to the people in the Caribbean."

The victory in Bangladesh seemed to have boosted the confidence of the West Indies captain, who hummed a tune to check if the microphone was working before the press conference started.

"In Fidel (Edwards) and (Kemar) Roach, we have two of the quickest bowlers right now playing international cricket," Sammy said, playfully stroking some of the microphones lying on the table.

"Over the last year... We have been able to bowl out teams twice in test matches and in one day cricket as well. It's an improving attack. We expect to continue the same way and let our pace do the talking. We also have (rising leg-spinner Devendra) Bishoo to complement us.

"So far, we prepared well for the subcontinent... we just had been successful in Bangladesh. Our top order is scoring runs.

"It's not only scoring runs, they are also occupying the crease. Test match is also about (spending) time (in the middle). We just hope the good form continues," he added.

"Is that it? I'm loving India," signed off the West Indies skipper.

