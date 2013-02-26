Feb 26 Scoreboard from the third and final
one-day international between West Indies and Zimbabwe in
Grenada on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe innings
T. Mawoyo lbw b Narine 9
V. Sibanda c Deonarine b Best 41
H. Masakadza b DJ Bravo 6
B. Taylor c Powell b Permaul 39
R. Chakabva b Permaul 17
M. Waller lbw b Permaul 15
C. Chibhabha not out 48
T. Mutombodzi run out 13
N. Mushangwe b DJ Bravo 1
K. Jarvis c and b Best 7
C. Mpofu not out 2
Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13
Total (for nine wickets; 50 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-30 3-85 4-104 5-128 6-139 7-157
8-160 9-201
Bowling: K. Roach 7-3-15-0 (w-1), T. Best 9-0-38-2 (w-3), DJ
Bravo 10-1-58-2 (w-2), S. Narine 10-1-41-1 (w-2), V. Permaul
10-0-40-3, N. Deonarine 4-1-15-0
West Indies innings
K. Powell c Waller b Mutombodzi 42
R. Sarwan c and b Mutombodzi 19
DM Bravo not out 72
N. Deonarine c Mutombodzi b Masakadza 21
K. Pollard run out 0
DJ Bravo c Masakadza b Jarvis 25
D. Ramdin not out 24
Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12
Total (for five wickets; 46.2 overs) 215
Did not bat: K. Roach, S. Narine, T. Best, V. Permaul
Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-83 3-120 4-121 5-167
Bowling: K. Jarvis 10-1-54-1, C. Mpofu 8.2-0-39-0 (w-3), N.
Mushangwe 10-1-31-0, T. Mutombodzi 10-0-35-2 (w-2), M. Waller
1-0-7-0, H. Masakadza 6-0-38-1 (w-1), C. Chibhabha 1-0-6-0
Result: West Indies won by five wickets
