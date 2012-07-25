July 25 Scoreboard at the end of the first day
of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir
Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday:
New Zealand
D.Flynn c Powell b Narine 45
M.Guptill c Deonarine b Narine 97
B.McCullum c Deonarine b Roach 25
R.Taylor b Narine 45
N.Wagner not out 4
K.Williamson not out 2
Extras (b-6, lb-1,w-1, nb-6) 14
Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 232
To bat: D.Bracewell, D.Brownlie, C.Martin, C van Wyk,
D.Vettori.
Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-133, 3-223, 4-228
Bowling: Rampaul 15-3-34-0 (w-1), Roach 15-4-46-1 (nb-5),
Sammy 18-6-43-0, Narine 28-7-73-3 (nb-1), Samuels 6-2-14-0,
Fudadin 5-1-11-0, Deonarine 3-1-4-0