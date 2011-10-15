DHAKA, Oct 15 (Reuters)- Scoreboard after the second one-day
international between West Indies and Bangladesh in Dhaka on
Saturday.
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Russell b Roach 1
Imrul Kayes c Ramdin b Rampaul 0
Mohammad Ashraful c Sammy b Roach 0
Mushfiqur Rahim c Samuels b Russell 69
Shakib Al Hasan c Ramdin b Rampaul 12
Alok Kapali c Simmons b Roach 20
Naeem Islam c&b Samuels 30
Nasir Hossain b Sammy 50
Abdur Razzak run out 25
Shafiul Islam c Bishoo b Sammy 4
Rubel Hossain not out 0
Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9
Total (all out; 48.5 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-18 5-58 6-115 7-150 8-191
9-220
Bowling: R. Rampaul 10-0-27-2, K Roach 10-1-49-3 (w3), A.
Russell 9-1-50-1 (w2), D. Sammy 8.5-0-42-2 (w1) D. Bishoo
5-0-21-0, M. Samuels 5-0-24-1, K. Pollard 1-0-4-0
West Indies innings
L. Simmons lbw b Shakib 80
D. Hyatt c Rubel b Shakib 39
M. Samuels not out 88
D. Bravo not out 1
Extras (lb 2 w-10 nb-1) 13
Total (for two wickets; 42.4 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-182
Did not bat: D. Ramdin, K. Pollard, A. Russell, D. Sammy, D.
Bishoo, R. Rampaul, K. Roach
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 7-2-53-0 (w2), Abdur Razzak 6-1-32-0,
Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-30-2 (w1) Rubel Hossain 10-0-54-0 (w3,
nb1), Alok Kapali 2-0-12-0, Nasir Hossain 2.4-0-14-0, Mohammad
Ashraful 2-0-17-0, Naeem Islam 3-1-7-0
Result: West Indies win by eight wickets
