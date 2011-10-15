DHAKA, Oct 15 (Reuters)- Scoreboard after the second one-day international between West Indies and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Russell b Roach 1 Imrul Kayes c Ramdin b Rampaul 0 Mohammad Ashraful c Sammy b Roach 0 Mushfiqur Rahim c Samuels b Russell 69 Shakib Al Hasan c Ramdin b Rampaul 12 Alok Kapali c Simmons b Roach 20 Naeem Islam c&b Samuels 30 Nasir Hossain b Sammy 50 Abdur Razzak run out 25 Shafiul Islam c Bishoo b Sammy 4 Rubel Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (all out; 48.5 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-18 5-58 6-115 7-150 8-191 9-220

Bowling: R. Rampaul 10-0-27-2, K Roach 10-1-49-3 (w3), A. Russell 9-1-50-1 (w2), D. Sammy 8.5-0-42-2 (w1) D. Bishoo 5-0-21-0, M. Samuels 5-0-24-1, K. Pollard 1-0-4-0

West Indies innings L. Simmons lbw b Shakib 80 D. Hyatt c Rubel b Shakib 39 M. Samuels not out 88 D. Bravo not out 1 Extras (lb 2 w-10 nb-1) 13 Total (for two wickets; 42.4 overs) 221

Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-182

Did not bat: D. Ramdin, K. Pollard, A. Russell, D. Sammy, D. Bishoo, R. Rampaul, K. Roach

Bowling: Shafiul Islam 7-2-53-0 (w2), Abdur Razzak 6-1-32-0, Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-30-2 (w1) Rubel Hossain 10-0-54-0 (w3, nb1), Alok Kapali 2-0-12-0, Nasir Hossain 2.4-0-14-0, Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-17-0, Naeem Islam 3-1-7-0

Result: West Indies win by eight wickets

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Toby Davis)