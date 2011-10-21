UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 21 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Chittagong on Friday.
Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Brathwaite b Samuels 52 Imrul Kayes c Baugh b Rampaul 10 Shahriar Nafees retired hurt 21 Raqibul Hasan lbw b Sammy 41 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 68 Shakib Al Hasan c Baugh b Samuels 40 Naeem Islam not out 8 Extras (b8, lb5, nb2) 15 Total (for four wickets; 91 overs) 255
Still to bat: Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Shahadat Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-110 3-159 4-238
Bowling: F. Edwards 13-1-47-0 (2nb), R. Rampaul 19-6-30-1, D. Sammy 18-6-43-1, M. Samuels 22-2-67-2, D. Bishoo 19-2-55-0 (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 6 Australia are confident wicketkeeper Matt Wade will be fit for the upcoming test tour of India and have no plans to call up another gloveman as a precaution, according to coach Darren Lehmann.