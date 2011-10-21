CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 21 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies in Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Brathwaite b Samuels 52 Imrul Kayes c Baugh b Rampaul 10 Shahriar Nafees retired hurt 21 Raqibul Hasan lbw b Sammy 41 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 68 Shakib Al Hasan c Baugh b Samuels 40 Naeem Islam not out 8 Extras (b8, lb5, nb2) 15 Total (for four wickets; 91 overs) 255

Still to bat: Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Shahadat Hossain

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-110 3-159 4-238

Bowling: F. Edwards 13-1-47-0 (2nb), R. Rampaul 19-6-30-1, D. Sammy 18-6-43-1, M. Samuels 22-2-67-2, D. Bishoo 19-2-55-0