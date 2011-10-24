(updates at the close)

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 24 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the rain-affected first test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 255-4) T. Iqbal c Braithwaite b Samuels 52 I. Kayes c Baugh b Rampaul 10 S. Nafees c Baugh b Edwards 32 R. Hassan lbw b Sammy 41 M. Rahim c Bishoo b Edwards 68 S. Hasan c Baugh b Samuels 40 N. Islam not out 36 N. Hossain c Baugh b Bishoo 34 E. Sunny c Sammy b Bishoo 0 S. Hossain st Bough b Bishoo 9 R. Hossain not out 5 Extras (b-8 lb-5 nb-5 w-5) 23 Total (for nine wickets dec; 122.4 overs) 350

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-110 3-159 4-238 5-255 6-274 7-317 8-317 9-345

Bowling: F. Edwards 18.4-1-88-2 (nb-5 w-1), R. Rampaul 23-8-42-1, D. Sammy 26-8-53-1, M. Samuels 25-4-73-2, D. Bishoo 30-6-81-3.

West Indies first innings L. Simmons c Roqibul Hasan b Shahadat Hossain 7 K. Brathwaite c Imrul Kayes b Elias Sunny 33 K. Edwards lbw b Elias Sunny 17 D. Bravo c Shahriar Nafees b Elias Sunny 2 S. Chanderpaul c Shahriar Nafees b Elias Sunny 49 M. Samuels not out 17 C. Baugh not 6 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-5) 8 Total (five wickets; 51 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-44 3-52 4-114 5-137

Still to bat: D. Sammy, R. Rampaul, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo

Bowling (to date): S. Hossain 5-1-19-1 (nb-4), R. Hossain 11-2-22-0 (nb-1), S. Hassan 12-2-22-0, E. Sunny 16-0-56-4, N. Hossain 7-1-17-0

