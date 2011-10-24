(updates at the close)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 24 Scoreboard at the
close on the fourth day of the rain-affected first test between
West Indies and Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 255-4)
T. Iqbal c Braithwaite b Samuels 52
I. Kayes c Baugh b Rampaul 10
S. Nafees c Baugh b Edwards 32
R. Hassan lbw b Sammy 41
M. Rahim c Bishoo b Edwards 68
S. Hasan c Baugh b Samuels 40
N. Islam not out 36
N. Hossain c Baugh b Bishoo 34
E. Sunny c Sammy b Bishoo 0
S. Hossain st Bough b Bishoo 9
R. Hossain not out 5
Extras (b-8 lb-5 nb-5 w-5) 23
Total (for nine wickets dec; 122.4 overs) 350
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-110 3-159 4-238 5-255 6-274 7-317
8-317 9-345
Bowling: F. Edwards 18.4-1-88-2 (nb-5 w-1), R. Rampaul
23-8-42-1, D. Sammy 26-8-53-1, M. Samuels 25-4-73-2, D. Bishoo
30-6-81-3.
West Indies first innings
L. Simmons c Roqibul Hasan b Shahadat Hossain 7
K. Brathwaite c Imrul Kayes b Elias Sunny 33
K. Edwards lbw b Elias Sunny 17
D. Bravo c Shahriar Nafees b Elias Sunny 2
S. Chanderpaul c Shahriar Nafees b Elias Sunny 49
M. Samuels not out 17
C. Baugh not 6
Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-5) 8
Total (five wickets; 51 overs) 144
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-44 3-52 4-114 5-137
Still to bat: D. Sammy, R. Rampaul, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo
Bowling (to date): S. Hossain 5-1-19-1 (nb-4), R. Hossain
11-2-22-0 (nb-1), S. Hassan 12-2-22-0, E. Sunny 16-0-56-4, N.
Hossain 7-1-17-0
