CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 25 Scoreboard from the drawn first test between Bangladesh and West Indies on Tuesday.

Bangladesh first innings 350-9 dec

West Indies first innings (overnight 144-5) L. Simmons c R. Hasan b S. Hossain 7 K. Brathwaite c Kayes b Sunny 33 K. Edwards lbw b Sunny 17 D. Bravo c Nafees b Sunny 2 S. Chanderpaul c Nafees b Sunny 49 M. Samuels c R. Hasan b Sunny 24 C. Baugh b Sunny 30 D. Sammy b Al Hasan 58 R. Rampaul c Rahim b Al Hasan 8 F. Edwards not out 0 D. Bishoo b Al Hasan 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-7 p-5) 16 Total (all out; 68 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-44 3-52 4-114 5-137 6-152 7-212 8-229 9-244 10-244

Bowling: S. Hossain 5-1-19-1 (4nb), R. Hossain 15-2-52-0 (3nb), S. Al Hasan 18-2-53-3, E. Sunny 23-0-94-6, N. Hossain 7-1-17-0

Bangladesh second innings T. Iqbal c Baugh b Sammy 37 I. Kayes c Baugh b Rampaul 13 S. Nafees b Samuels 50 R. Hasan not out 10 M. Rahim not out 2 Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-1) 7 Total (three wickets declared; 42 overs) 119

To bat: S. Al Hasan, N. Islam, N. Hossain, E. Sunny, R. Hossain, S. Hossain

Fall of wicket: 1-32 2-72 3-116

Bowling: F. Edwards 9-0-37-0 (1nb), R. Rampaul 11-1-26-1, M. Samuels 16-3-41-1, Sammy 6-1-9-1

West Indies second innings L. Simmons c R. Hossain b Al Hasan 44 K. Brathwaite lbw b Sunny 0 K. Edwards not out 28 D. Bravo not out 24 Extras (b-1, lb-1, nb-2) 4 Total (two wickets; 22 overs) 100

Did not bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, D. Sammy, C. Baugh, R. Rampaul, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-58

Bowling: E. Sunny 6-0-34-1, S. Hossain 4-0-21-0 (2nb), S. Al Hasan 6-1-34-1, R. Hossain 2-0-3-0, N. Hossain 2-0-2-0, N. Islam 2-0-4-0

Result: Match drawn.