Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
KOLKATA, Nov 14 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Monday.
India first innings G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65 V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38 R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119 S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38 VVS Laxman not out 73 I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0 Extras (lb-5, w-2, nb-6) 13 Total (five wickets; 87.3 overs) 346
To bat: Y. Singh, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, P. Ojha
Fall of wicket: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346
Bowling: Edwards 13-0-45-1 (1nb), Sammy 14-0-78-1 (1w), Roach 15.3-1-57-1 (4nb, 1w), Samuels 16-0-65-0, Bishoo 27-1-87-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 2-0-9-1
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.