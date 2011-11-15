(Updates at close of play)

KOLKATA Nov 15 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

India first innings (overnight 346-5) G. Gambhir c Barath b Edwards 65 V. Sehwag c Barath b Sammy 38 R. Dravid b Brathwaite 119 S. Tendulkar c Samuels b Bishoo 38 VVS Laxman not out 176 I. Sharma c Baugh b Roach 0 Y. Singh lbw b Sammy 25 MS Dhoni c Baugh b Roach 144 R. Ashwin not out 4 Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-2, nb-9) 22 Total (seven wickets dec.; 151.2 overs) 631

Did not bat: P. Ojha, U. Yadav

Fall of wickets: 1-66 2-149 3-205 4-345 5-346 6-396 7-620

Bowling: Edwards 22.2-1-81-1 (1nb), Sammy 25-0-132-2 (1w), Roach 26-1-106-2 (6nb, 1w), Samuels 27-0-104-0, Bishoo 45-2-154-1 (1nb), Brathwaite 6-0-43-1 (1nb)

West Indies first innings A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1 K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17 K. Edwards not out 12 D. Bravo not out 4 Total (two wickets; 12 overs) 34

To bat: S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, K. Roach

Fall of wicket: 1-3 2-30

