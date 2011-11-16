KOLKATA, Nov 16 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the second test between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India first innings 631-7 dec

West Indies first innings (overnight 34-2) A. Barath c Sehwag b Yadav 1 K. Brathwaite c Gambhir b Ashwin 17 K. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16 D. Bravo b Yadav 30 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Ashwin 4 M. Samuels b Yadav 25 C. Baugh lbw b Ojha 13 D. Sammy c Dhoni b Ojha 18 K. Roach run out 2 F. Edwards lbw b Ojha 16 D. Bishoo not out 8 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out; 48 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-30 3-42 4-46 5-92 6-99 7-120 8-129 9-129

Bowling: Ojha 22-5-64-4, Yadav 7-1-23-3, Ashwin 14-3-49-2, Sharma 5-2-14-0

West Indies second innings (following on) A. Barath c Laxman b Sharma 62 C. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Yadav 9 K. Edwards lbw b Sharma 60 S. Chanderpaul not out 21 D. Bravo not out 38 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-1) 5 Total (three wickets, 62 overs) 195

To bat: M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, K. Roach

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-116 3-161

Bowling: Yadav 10-1-36-1, Sharma 14-3-41-2, Ojha 11-3-37-0, Ashwin 20-1-51-0, Y. Singh 3-0-14-0, Sehwag 4-0-12-0 (1w)