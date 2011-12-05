AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 5 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Monday.

West Indies innings L. Simmons c Patel b Vinay Kumar 1 D. Hyatt c Patel b Mithun 20 M. Samuels b Ashwin 58 D. Bravo retired hurt 26 D. Ramdin c Patel b Yadav 38 K. Pollard c Jadeja b Vinay Kumar 29 A. Russell not out 40 D. Sammy not out 41 Extras (lb-2, w-5) 7 Total (five wickets; 50 overs) 260

Did not bat: K. Roach, R. Rampaul, S. Narine.

Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-42 3-122 4-177 5-181.

Bowling: Kumar 8-1-39-2(1w), Yadav 9-1-75-1, Mithun 7-0-47-1(1w), Jadeja 10-1-37-0(1w), Ashwin 10-0-33-1(2w), Raina 6-0-27-0.

India innings: P. Patel b Samuels 39 V. Sehwag c Ramdin b Rampaul 0 G. Gambhir lbw b Rampaul 0 V. Kohli lbw b Narine 20 R. Sharma run out 95 S. Raina c Ramdin b Rampaul 2 R. Jadeja run out 11 R. Ashwin lbw b Narine 31 R. Vinay Kumar b Roach 3 A. Mithun lbw Rampaul 23 U. Yadav not out 11 Extras (b-1,lb-2,w-3, nb-3) 9 Total (all out; 46.5 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-43 4-79 5-84 6-105 7-196 8-200 9-216.

Bowling: Roach 10-0-54-1 (2nb, 1w), Rampaul 8.5-1-57-4 (1nb, 1w), Narine 10-0-34-2, Samuels 10-0-50-1, Russell 4-0-25-0(1w), Sammy 1-0-7-0, Simmons 2-0-10-0, Pollard 1-0-4-0.

