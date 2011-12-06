CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 6 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan won by 58 runs

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Reza b Shafiul Islam 0 Asad Shafiq b Shakib Al Hasan 7 Younus Khan c Rahim b Abdur Razzak 26 Misbah-ul Haq c Kapali b Abdur Razzak 47 Umar Akmal st Rahim b Elias Sunny 57 Shoaib Malik c&b Abdur Razzak 0 Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Elias Sunny 9 Abdur Rahman lbw b Mahmudullah 4 Sohail Tanvir c Rahim b Mahmudullah 8 Umar Gul c Rahim b Mahmudullah 0 Saeed Ajmal not out 3 Extras (b-12 lb-1 w-2 nb-1) 16 Total (all out; 46.1 overs) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-37 3-39 4-133 5-133 6-148 7-162 8-172 9-172 10-177

Bowling: Shafiul Islam 6-1-32-1 (w-1 nb-1) , Farhad Reza 2-1-2-0, Abdur Razzak 10-2-21-3, Shakib Al Hasan 10-2-21-1, Elias Sunny 9-0-36-2 (w-1), Alok Kapali 4-0-17-0, Nasir Hossain 4-0-31-0, Mahmudullah 1.1-0-4-3

Bangladesh innings: Tamim Iqbal b Mohammad Hafeez 0 Shahriar Nafees lbw b Saeed Ajmal 25 Mahmudullah lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 35 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Abdur Rehman 0 Shakib Al Hasan c&b Mohammad Hafeez 9 Nasir Hossain c Misbah b Abdur Rehman 3 Alok Kapali c Shafiq b Shoaib Malik 12 Farhad Reza lbw b Saeed Ajmal 21 Elias Sunny b Shoaib Malik 1 Abdur Razzak not out 1 Shafiul Islam b Shoaib Malik 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-5) 12 Total (all out; 38 overs) 119

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-69 3-70 4-72 5-81 6-83 7-117 8-117 9-119 10-119

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-2-27-3 ( w-3), Umar Gul 2-0-3-0, Abdur Rehman 10-1-32-2, Shahid Afrid 4-0-27-0 (w-1), Saeed Ajmal 7-4-6-2 (w-1), Sohail Tanvir 1-0-11-0, Shoaib Malik 4-2-6-3