UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 6 Scoreboard from the third one-day international between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Tuesday.
Pakistan won by 58 runs
Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Reza b Shafiul Islam 0 Asad Shafiq b Shakib Al Hasan 7 Younus Khan c Rahim b Abdur Razzak 26 Misbah-ul Haq c Kapali b Abdur Razzak 47 Umar Akmal st Rahim b Elias Sunny 57 Shoaib Malik c&b Abdur Razzak 0 Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Elias Sunny 9 Abdur Rahman lbw b Mahmudullah 4 Sohail Tanvir c Rahim b Mahmudullah 8 Umar Gul c Rahim b Mahmudullah 0 Saeed Ajmal not out 3 Extras (b-12 lb-1 w-2 nb-1) 16 Total (all out; 46.1 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-37 3-39 4-133 5-133 6-148 7-162 8-172 9-172 10-177
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 6-1-32-1 (w-1 nb-1) , Farhad Reza 2-1-2-0, Abdur Razzak 10-2-21-3, Shakib Al Hasan 10-2-21-1, Elias Sunny 9-0-36-2 (w-1), Alok Kapali 4-0-17-0, Nasir Hossain 4-0-31-0, Mahmudullah 1.1-0-4-3
Bangladesh innings: Tamim Iqbal b Mohammad Hafeez 0 Shahriar Nafees lbw b Saeed Ajmal 25 Mahmudullah lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 35 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Abdur Rehman 0 Shakib Al Hasan c&b Mohammad Hafeez 9 Nasir Hossain c Misbah b Abdur Rehman 3 Alok Kapali c Shafiq b Shoaib Malik 12 Farhad Reza lbw b Saeed Ajmal 21 Elias Sunny b Shoaib Malik 1 Abdur Razzak not out 1 Shafiul Islam b Shoaib Malik 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-5) 12 Total (all out; 38 overs) 119
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-69 3-70 4-72 5-81 6-83 7-117 8-117 9-119 10-119
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-2-27-3 ( w-3), Umar Gul 2-0-3-0, Abdur Rehman 10-1-32-2, Shahid Afrid 4-0-27-0 (w-1), Saeed Ajmal 7-4-6-2 (w-1), Sohail Tanvir 1-0-11-0, Shoaib Malik 4-2-6-3 (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha