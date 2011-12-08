Dec 8 Scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between India and West Indies at Indore on Thursday.

India innings: G. Gambhir run out 67 V. Sehwag c sub b Pollard 219 S. Raina run out 55 R. Jadeja c Rampaul b Russell 10 R. Sharma b Roach 27 V. Kohli not out 23 P. Patel not out 3 Extras (lb-1, w-13) 14 Total (5 wickets; 50 overs) 418

Did not bat: R. Ashwin, R. Vinay Kumar, A. Mithun, R. Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-176 2-316 3-341 4-376 5-393.

Bowling: Roach 10-0-88-1, Rampaul 9-0-66-0(3w), Russell 7-0-63-1(1w), Narine 6-0-46-0(2w), Sammy 3-0-30-0(1w), Pollard 7-0-65-1(2w), Samuels 8-0-59-0.

West Indies innings: L. Simmons c Patel b Jadeja 36 K. Powell run out 7 M. Samuels b Rahul Sharma 33 D. Hyatt b Rahul Sharma 11 D. Ramdin c Rohit Sharma b Raina 96 K. Pollard b Rahul Sharma 3 A. Russell st Patel b Raina 29 D. Sammy c Mithun b Ashwin 2 R. Rampaul c sub b Jadeja 10 K. Roach c & b Jadeja 7 S. Narine not out 27 Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 265

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-63 3-81 4-90 5-100 6-140 7-145 8-168 9-201.

Bowling: Vinay Kumar 4-0-34-0, Ashwin 10-0-59-1 (1w), Jadeja 10-2-34-3, Mithun 4-0-37-0(1w), Rahul Sharma 10-0-43-0, Raina 6.2-0-17-2, Rohit Sharma 5-0-39-0.

