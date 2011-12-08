Dec 8 Scoreboard in the fourth one-day
international between India and West Indies at Indore on
Thursday.
India innings:
G. Gambhir run out 67
V. Sehwag c sub b Pollard 219
S. Raina run out 55
R. Jadeja c Rampaul b Russell 10
R. Sharma b Roach 27
V. Kohli not out 23
P. Patel not out 3
Extras (lb-1, w-13) 14
Total (5 wickets; 50 overs) 418
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, R. Vinay Kumar, A. Mithun, R.
Sharma.
Fall of wickets: 1-176 2-316 3-341 4-376 5-393.
Bowling: Roach 10-0-88-1, Rampaul 9-0-66-0(3w), Russell
7-0-63-1(1w), Narine 6-0-46-0(2w), Sammy 3-0-30-0(1w), Pollard
7-0-65-1(2w), Samuels 8-0-59-0.
West Indies innings:
L. Simmons c Patel b Jadeja 36
K. Powell run out 7
M. Samuels b Rahul Sharma 33
D. Hyatt b Rahul Sharma 11
D. Ramdin c Rohit Sharma b Raina 96
K. Pollard b Rahul Sharma 3
A. Russell st Patel b Raina 29
D. Sammy c Mithun b Ashwin 2
R. Rampaul c sub b Jadeja 10
K. Roach c & b Jadeja 7
S. Narine not out 27
Extras (lb-2, w-2) 4
Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-63 3-81 4-90 5-100 6-140 7-145 8-168
9-201.
Bowling: Vinay Kumar 4-0-34-0, Ashwin 10-0-59-1 (1w), Jadeja
10-2-34-3, Mithun 4-0-37-0(1w), Rahul Sharma 10-0-43-0, Raina
6.2-0-17-2, Rohit Sharma 5-0-39-0.
