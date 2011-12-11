(Updates)

CHENNAI, Dec 11 Scoreboard in the fifth and final one-day international between India and West Indies at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India innings: G. Gambhir lbw b Martin 31 A. Rahane lbw b Roach 0 P. Patel b Roach 0 M. Tiwary retired hurt 104 V. Kohli c Samuels b Martin 80 R. Sharma b Narine 21 S. Raina not out 16 I. Pathan run out 4 Extras (lb-6, w-3, nb-2) 11 Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 267

Did not bat: R. Jadeja, A. Mithun, R. Sharma

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-84 3-201 (Tiwary retired hurt), 4-241 5-250 6-267.

Bowling: Roach 8-0-46-2(2nb), Russell 6-0-31-0, Narine 10-1-41-1, Sammy 5-0-28-0, Martin 10-0-47-2, Samuels 9-0-54-0(1w), Pollard 2-0-14-0(1w).

West Indies innings: L. Simmons lbw b Pathan 0 K. Powell b Pathan 15 M. Samuels c Patel b Mithun 6 J. Mohammed lbw b Mithun 2 D. Ramdin lbw b Jadeja 14 K. Pollard c Rahane b Raina 119 A. Russell run out 53 D. Sammy c Rahane b Jadeja 3 S. Narine b R Sharma 8 K. Roach b Jadeja 0 A. Martin not out 0 Extras (lb-2, w-11) 13 Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-23 3-29 4-36 5-78 6-167 7-181 8-195 9-213.

Bowling: Pathan 9-1-42-2(5w), Mithun 7-1-32-2(3w), Raina 6.1-0-24-1(1w), Jadeja 10-0-62-3, Sharma 10-0-45-1, Tiwary 1-0-15-0, Kohli 1-0-11-0.

