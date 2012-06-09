(Refiles to tabulate)
June 9 Scoreboard on the third day of the third
and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston,
Birmingham on Saturday.
England won toss
West Indies 1st innings
A. Barath lbw b Onions 41
K. Powell c Swann b Bresnan 24
A. Fudadin c Bell b Bresnan 28
Darren Bravo c&b Finn 6
M. Samuels lbw b Bresnan 76
N. Deonarine c Strauss b Onions 7
D. Ramdin not out 60
D. Sammy c Strauss b Finn 16
S. Narine b Onions 11
R. Rampaul not out 2
Extras (b-2 lb-6 w-1) 9
Total (for eight wickets, 98 overs) 280
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-99 4-128 5-152 6-208 7-241
8-267
To bat: T. Best
Bowling: Onions 24-7-56-3, Bresnan 26-8-74-3, Finn 22-6-65-2
(w-1), Swann 21-5-61-0, Trott 5-1-16-0
England lead series 2-0
