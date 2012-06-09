(Refiles to tabulate)

June 9 Scoreboard on the third day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday.

England won toss

West Indies 1st innings A. Barath lbw b Onions 41 K. Powell c Swann b Bresnan 24 A. Fudadin c Bell b Bresnan 28 Darren Bravo c&b Finn 6 M. Samuels lbw b Bresnan 76 N. Deonarine c Strauss b Onions 7 D. Ramdin not out 60 D. Sammy c Strauss b Finn 16 S. Narine b Onions 11 R. Rampaul not out 2 Extras (b-2 lb-6 w-1) 9 Total (for eight wickets, 98 overs) 280

Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-99 4-128 5-152 6-208 7-241 8-267

To bat: T. Best

Bowling: Onions 24-7-56-3, Bresnan 26-8-74-3, Finn 22-6-65-2 (w-1), Swann 21-5-61-0, Trott 5-1-16-0

England lead series 2-0 (Editing by Matt Barker)