June 10 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

West Indies first innings (overnight 280-8) A.Barath lbw b Onions 41 K.Powell c Swann b Besnan 24 A.Fudadin c Bell b Bresnan 28 D.Bravo c & b Finn 6 M.Samuels lbw b Bresnan 76 N.Deonarine c Strauss b Onions 7 | D.Ramdin not out 107 D.Sammy c Strauss b Finn 16 S.Narine b Onions 11 R.Rampaul c Prior b Finn 2 T.Best c Strauss b Onions 95 Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-1) 13 Total (all out, 129.3 overs) 426

Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-90 3-99 4-128 5-152 6-208 7-241 8-267 9-283 10-426.

Bowling: Onions 29.3-7-88-4, Bresnan 34-9-111-3, Finn 32-6-109-3 (1w), Swann 26-5-85-0, Trott 8-1-21-0.

England - A.Strauss (captain), A.Cook, J.Trott, K.Pietersen, I.Bell, J.Bairstow, M.Prior, T.Bresnan, S.Finn, G.Swann, G.Onions. (Editing by John Mehaffey)