Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
LONDON, June 19 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and West Indies at the Oval in London on Tuesday.
West Indies innings L. Simmons run out 12 C. Gayle lbw b Swann 53 D. Smith c Kieswetter b Broad 0 M. Samuels c Bresnan b Broad 13 DJ Bravo c Bopara b Anderson 77 K. Pollard c Anderson b Bresnan 41 D. Sammy c Morgan b Finn 21 D. Ramdin c Kieswetter b Anderson 2 T. Best not out 7 S. Narine run out 2 R. Rampaul not out 1 Extras (lb-3 w-5 nb-1) 9 Total (for nine wickets; 50 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-63 3-79 4-79 5-179 6-220 7-223 8-232 9-237.
Bowling: Anderson 10-2-38-2 (1w), Finn 10-1-48-1 (3w), Bresnan 10-1-54-1 (1w), Swann 10-1-49-1, Broad 9-0-43-2 (1nb), R. Bopara 1-0-3-0.
England innings A. Cook c Simmons b Sammy 112 I. Bell c Gayle b Sammy 53 J. Trott not out 43 R. Bopara not out 19 Extras (lb-3 w-8 nb-1) 12 Total (for two wickets, 45 overs) 239
Did not bat: E. Morgan, C Kieswetter, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Fall of wickets 1-122 2-203.
Bowling: Rampaul 7-0-29-0, Best 7-1-40-0 (3w), Bravo 4-0-24-0 (1w), Narine 10-1-54-0 (1nb 1w), Samuels 1-0-11-0, Sammy 10-0-46-2, Smith 3-0-22-0 (1w), Pollard 3-0-10-0.
Result: England won by eight wickets
First ODI, Southampton, England won by 114 runs (D/L method)
Third ODI, Nottingham, June 24
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
