LONDON, June 19 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and West Indies at the Oval in London on Tuesday.

West Indies innings L. Simmons run out 12 C. Gayle lbw b Swann 53 D. Smith c Kieswetter b Broad 0 M. Samuels c Bresnan b Broad 13 DJ Bravo c Bopara b Anderson 77 K. Pollard c Anderson b Bresnan 41 D. Sammy c Morgan b Finn 21 D. Ramdin c Kieswetter b Anderson 2 T. Best not out 7 S. Narine run out 2 R. Rampaul not out 1 Extras (lb-3 w-5 nb-1) 9 Total (for nine wickets; 50 overs) 238

Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-63 3-79 4-79 5-179 6-220 7-223 8-232 9-237.

Bowling: Anderson 10-2-38-2 (1w), Finn 10-1-48-1 (3w), Bresnan 10-1-54-1 (1w), Swann 10-1-49-1, Broad 9-0-43-2 (1nb), R. Bopara 1-0-3-0.

England innings A. Cook c Simmons b Sammy 112 I. Bell c Gayle b Sammy 53 J. Trott not out 43 R. Bopara not out 19 Extras (lb-3 w-8 nb-1) 12 Total (for two wickets, 45 overs) 239

Did not bat: E. Morgan, C Kieswetter, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn

Fall of wickets 1-122 2-203.

Bowling: Rampaul 7-0-29-0, Best 7-1-40-0 (3w), Bravo 4-0-24-0 (1w), Narine 10-1-54-0 (1nb 1w), Samuels 1-0-11-0, Sammy 10-0-46-2, Smith 3-0-22-0 (1w), Pollard 3-0-10-0.

Result: England won by eight wickets

First ODI, Southampton, England won by 114 runs (D/L method)

Third ODI, Nottingham, June 24

