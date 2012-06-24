June 24 Scoreboard in the Twenty20 international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

West Indies innings D.Smith c Kieswetter b Finn 70 C.Gayle c Bairstow b Finn 2 L.Simmons c Bairstow b Broad 6 M.Samuels c Kieswetter b Swann 4 D.Bravo not out 54 K.Pollard not out 23 Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-8) 13 Total (for four wickets, 20 overs) 172

Did not bat: D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, R.Rampaul, S.Narine, F.Edwards.

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-24 3-30 4-107.

Bowling: Finn 4-0-22-2 (1w), Dernbach 4-0-46-0 (3w), Broad 4-0-33-1 (1w), Swann 4-0-32-1, Patel 4-0-34-0.

England innings C.Kieswetter c Smith b Rampaul 3 A.Hales b Rampaul 99 R.Bopara c Edwards b Samuels 59 E.Morgan not out 2 H.Buttler not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-2 nb-6) 10 Total (for three wickets, 19.4 overs) 173

Did not bat: J.Bairstowm S.patel, G,Swann S.Broad, J.Cernbach, S.Finn.

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-169 3-171.

Bowling: Rampaul 4-0-37-2 (2w), Edwards 4-0-33-0 (2nb), Narine 4-0-28-0, Bravo 2-0-21-0, Sammy 3-0-22-0, Pollard 1-0-15-0, Samuels 1,2-0-15-1.

Result: England won by seven wickets. (Editing by John Mehaffey)