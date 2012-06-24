June 24 Scoreboard in the Twenty20 international
between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on
Sunday.
West Indies innings
D.Smith c Kieswetter b Finn 70
C.Gayle c Bairstow b Finn 2
L.Simmons c Bairstow b Broad 6
M.Samuels c Kieswetter b Swann 4
D.Bravo not out 54
K.Pollard not out 23
Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-8) 13
Total (for four wickets, 20 overs) 172
Did not bat: D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, R.Rampaul, S.Narine,
F.Edwards.
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-24 3-30 4-107.
Bowling: Finn 4-0-22-2 (1w), Dernbach 4-0-46-0 (3w), Broad
4-0-33-1 (1w), Swann 4-0-32-1, Patel 4-0-34-0.
England innings
C.Kieswetter c Smith b Rampaul 3
A.Hales b Rampaul 99
R.Bopara c Edwards b Samuels 59
E.Morgan not out 2
H.Buttler not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-2 nb-6) 10
Total (for three wickets, 19.4 overs) 173
Did not bat: J.Bairstowm S.patel, G,Swann S.Broad,
J.Cernbach, S.Finn.
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-169 3-171.
Bowling: Rampaul 4-0-37-2 (2w), Edwards 4-0-33-0 (2nb),
Narine 4-0-28-0, Bravo 2-0-21-0, Sammy 3-0-22-0, Pollard
1-0-15-0, Samuels 1,2-0-15-1.
Result: England won by seven wickets.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)