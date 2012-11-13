DHAKA, Nov 13 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat West Indies first innings C. Gayle c Mahmudullah b Gazi 24 K. Powell b Gazi 117 D. Bravo c Rubel b Gazi 14 M.Samuels c Gazi b Shahadat 16 S. Chanderpaul not out 123 D. Ramdin not out 52 Extras (lb-7 w-1 nb-7) 15 Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 361 To bat: D. Sammy, S. Narine, V. Permaul, T. Best, R. Rampaul. Fall of wickets: 1-32 2-74 3-106 4-231 Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 32-6-97-3, Shahadat Hossain 14-0-73-1 (nb-7), Rubel Hossain 9-0-54-0 (w-1), Mahmudullah 7-0-29-0, Shakib Al Hasan 19-2-69-0, Naeem Islam 8-1-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-8-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)