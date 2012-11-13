DHAKA, Nov 13 Scoreboard at close on the first
day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat
West Indies first innings
C. Gayle c Mahmudullah b Gazi 24
K. Powell b Gazi 117
D. Bravo c Rubel b Gazi 14
M.Samuels c Gazi b Shahadat 16
S. Chanderpaul not out 123
D. Ramdin not out 52
Extras (lb-7 w-1 nb-7) 15
Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 361
To bat: D. Sammy, S. Narine, V. Permaul, T. Best, R. Rampaul.
Fall of wickets: 1-32 2-74 3-106 4-231
Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 32-6-97-3, Shahadat Hossain
14-0-73-1 (nb-7), Rubel Hossain 9-0-54-0 (w-1), Mahmudullah
7-0-29-0, Shakib Al Hasan 19-2-69-0, Naeem Islam 8-1-24-0, Nasir
Hossain 1-0-8-0
