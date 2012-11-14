UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
DHAKA Nov 14 Scoreboard at close on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
West Indies first innings (overnight 361-4) C. Gayle c Mahmudullah b Gazi 24 K. Powell b Gazi 117 D. Bravo c Rubel b Gazi 14 M. Samuels c Gazi b Shahadat 16 S. Chanderpaul not out 203 D. Ramdin not out 126 Extras (b-5 lb-12 w-2 nb-8) 27 Total (four wickets; 144 overs) 527 declared
Did not bat: D. Sammy, S. Narine, V. Permaul, T. Best, R. Rampaul.
Fall of wickets: 1-32 2-74 3-106 4-231.
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 47-7-145-3, Shahadat Hossain 21-3-85-1 (nb-7), Rubel Hossain 18-0-89-0(w-1 nb-1), Mahmudullah 14-0-45-0, Shakib Al Hasan 34-4-104-0, Naeem Islam 8-1-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-8-0, Tamim Iqbal 1-0-10-0 (w-1).
Bangladesh first innings T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72 Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31 N. Islam not out 27 Shakib Al Hasan not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-1 nb-2) 11 Total (three wickets; 36 overs) 164
To bat: M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, N. Hossain, S. Hossain, S. Gazi, R. Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119
Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 8-0-49-2 (nb-1), Tino Best 7-1-31-0(w-1), Darren Sammy 5-0-21-1, Sunil Narine 10-3-40-0 (nb-1), Veerasammy Permaul 3-2-1-0, Chris Gayle 3-0-14-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder, editing by Justin Palmer)
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.