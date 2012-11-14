DHAKA Nov 14 Scoreboard at close on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.

West Indies first innings (overnight 361-4) C. Gayle c Mahmudullah b Gazi 24 K. Powell b Gazi 117 D. Bravo c Rubel b Gazi 14 M. Samuels c Gazi b Shahadat 16 S. Chanderpaul not out 203 D. Ramdin not out 126 Extras (b-5 lb-12 w-2 nb-8) 27 Total (four wickets; 144 overs) 527 declared

Did not bat: D. Sammy, S. Narine, V. Permaul, T. Best, R. Rampaul.

Fall of wickets: 1-32 2-74 3-106 4-231.

Bowling: Sohag Gazi 47-7-145-3, Shahadat Hossain 21-3-85-1 (nb-7), Rubel Hossain 18-0-89-0(w-1 nb-1), Mahmudullah 14-0-45-0, Shakib Al Hasan 34-4-104-0, Naeem Islam 8-1-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-8-0, Tamim Iqbal 1-0-10-0 (w-1).

Bangladesh first innings T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72 Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31 N. Islam not out 27 Shakib Al Hasan not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-1 nb-2) 11 Total (three wickets; 36 overs) 164

To bat: M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, N. Hossain, S. Hossain, S. Gazi, R. Hossain

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119

Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 8-0-49-2 (nb-1), Tino Best 7-1-31-0(w-1), Darren Sammy 5-0-21-1, Sunil Narine 10-3-40-0 (nb-1), Veerasammy Permaul 3-2-1-0, Chris Gayle 3-0-14-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder, editing by Justin Palmer)