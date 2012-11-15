DHAKA, Nov 15 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat. West Indies first innings 527-4 declared Bangladesh first innings (overnight 164-3) T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72 Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7 S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31 N. Islam c Ramdin b Sammy 108 Shakib Al Hasan c Sub b Rampaul 89 M. Rahim c&b Permaul 43 N. Hossain not out 33 Mahmudullah not out 42 Extras (b-8 lb-11 w-3 nb-8) 30 Total (six wickets; 126 overs) 455 To bat: S.Hossain, S.Gazi, R.Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119 4-286 5-362 6-368 Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 26-2-101-3 (nb-4), Tino Best 20-3-68-0 (w-3), Darren Sammy 23-3-83-2, Sunil Narine 21-5-89-0 (nb-2), Veerasammy Permaul 27-7-60-1, Chris Gayle 3-0-14-0, Marlon Samuels 6-0-21-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)