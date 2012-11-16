DHAKA Nov 16 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday:

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

West Indies first innings 527-4 declared

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 455-6)

T. Iqbal c Narine b Sammy 72

Z. Siddique c Bravo b Rampaul 7

S. Nafees c Ramdin b Rampaul 31

N. Islam c Ramdin b Sammy 108

Shakib Al Hasan c Sub b Rampaul 89

M. Rahim c&b Permaul 43

N. Hossain c Gayle b Best 96

Mahmudullah c Powell b Narine 62

S. Gazi b Narine 4

S. Hossain b Narine 13

R. Hossain not out 0

Extras (b-8 lb-12 w-3 nb-8) 31

Total (all out; 148.3 overs) 556

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-88 3-119 4-286 5-362 6-368 7-489 8-493 9-554 10-556

Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 32-2-118-3, Tino Best 23-3-77-1 (w-3), Darren Sammy 23-3-83-2, Sunil Narine 32.3-5-148-3, Veerasammy Permaul 29-7-75-1, Chris Gayle 3-0-14-0, Marlon Samuels 6-0-21-0

West Indies second innings

C. Gayle c Rahim b Rubel 19

K. Powell c Rahim b Shakib 110

D. Bravo c Rahim, b Rubel 76

M. Samuels c Shahriar b Gazi 1

D. Ramdin lbw b Shakib 5

D. Sammy not out 15

V. Permaul b Gazi 10

Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-4) 8

Total (six wickets; 64.5 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-209 3-212 4-218 5-225 6-244 To bat: S. Chanderpaul, S. Narine, T. Best, R. Rampaul

Bowling (to date): Sohag Gazi 18.5-2-63-2 Rubel Hossain 14-4-35-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0, Shahadat Hossain 7-1-34-0, Shakib Al Hasan 11-2-56-2 , Naeem Islam 8-0-22-0, Nasir Hossain 3-0-18-0