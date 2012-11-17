DHAKA, Nov 16 Scoreboard after West Indies were all out in their second innings on the fifth day of the first test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat West Indies first innings 527-4 declared Bangladesh first innings 556 all out West Indies second innings (overnight 244-6) C. Gayle c Rahim b Rubel 19 K. Powell c Rahim b Shakib 110 D. Bravo c Rahim, b Rubel 76 M. Samuels c Shahriar b Gazi 1 D. Ramdin lbw b Shakib 5 D. Sammy lbw b Gazi 16 V. Permaul b Gazi 10 S. Narine not out 22 R. Rampaul b Gazi 5 T. Best b Gazi 0 S. Chanderpaul lbw Gazi 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-4) 8 Total (all out; 74.2 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-209 3-212 4-218 5-225 6-244 7-249 8-265 9-265 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 23.2-2-74-6, Rubel Hossain 19-4-53-2 (nb-2), Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0, Shahadat Hossain 7-1-34-0 (nb-2), Shakib Al Hasan 11-2-56-2, Naeem Islam 8-0-22-0, Nasir Hossain 3-0-18-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)