DHAKA, Nov 16 Scoreboard after West Indies were
all out in their second innings on the fifth day of the first
test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium
on Saturday:
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies first innings 527-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings 556 all out
West Indies second innings (overnight 244-6)
C. Gayle c Rahim b Rubel 19
K. Powell c Rahim b Shakib 110
D. Bravo c Rahim, b Rubel 76
M. Samuels c Shahriar b Gazi 1
D. Ramdin lbw b Shakib 5
D. Sammy lbw b Gazi 16
V. Permaul b Gazi 10
S. Narine not out 22
R. Rampaul b Gazi 5
T. Best b Gazi 0
S. Chanderpaul lbw Gazi 1
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-4) 8
Total (all out; 74.2 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-209 3-212 4-218 5-225 6-244 7-249
8-265 9-265
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 23.2-2-74-6, Rubel Hossain 19-4-53-2
(nb-2), Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0, Shahadat Hossain 7-1-34-0 (nb-2),
Shakib Al Hasan 11-2-56-2, Naeem Islam 8-0-22-0, Nasir Hossain
3-0-18-0
(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)