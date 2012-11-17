DHAKA, Nov 17 Scoreboard after West Indies beat
Bangladesh by 77 runs on the fifth day of the first test at the
Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday:
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies first innings 527-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings 556
West Indies second innings (overnight 244-6)
C. Gayle c Rahim b Rubel 19
K. Powell c Rahim b Shakib 110
D. Bravo c Rahim, b Rubel 76
M. Samuels c Shahriar b Gazi 1
D. Ramdin lbw b Shakib 5
D. Sammy lbw b Gazi 16
V. Permaul b Gazi 10
S. Narine not out 22
R. Rampaul b Gazi 5
T. Best b Gazi 0
S. Chanderpaul lbw Gazi 1
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-4) 8
Total (all out; 74.2 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-209 3-212 4-218 5-225 6-244 7-249
8-265 9-265
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 23.2-2-74-6, Rubel Hossain 19-4-53-2
(nb-2), Mahmudullah 3-0-12-0, Shahadat Hossain 7-1-34-0 (nb-2),
Shakib Al Hasan 11-2-56-2, Naeem Islam 8-0-22-0, Nasir Hossain
3-0-18-0
Bangladesh second innings
T. Iqbal c Ramdin b Rampaul 5
Z. Siddique c Ramdin b Best 20
S. Nafees c & b Best 23
Naeem Islam lbw Permaul 26
S. Al Hasan c Ramdin b Best 2
M. Rahim lbw b Best 16
N. Hossain b Permaul 21
Mahmudullah b Best 29
S. Gazi c sub b Permaul 19
S. Hossain c Powell b Rampaul 4
R. Hossain not out 0
Extras (b-1, nb-1) 2
Total (all out; 54.3 overs) 167
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-44 3-51 4-55 5-85 6-106 7-119 8-155
9-159
Bowling: Rampaul 11-1-32-2 (nb-1), Narine 18-1-56-0, Best
12.3-2-24-5, Permaul 8-0-32-3, Sammy 3-0-13-0, Samuels 2-0-9-0
West Indies won by 77 runs.
West Indies lead two-test series 1-0
