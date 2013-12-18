Dec 19 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl West Indies first innings K. Brathwaite not out 41 K. Powell c Watling b Wagner 26 K. Edwards not out 3 Extras: lb-1 1 Total: (for one wicket, 29 overs) 71 Fall of wickets: 1-41 Still to bat: Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (captain), Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Tino Best. Bowling (to date): Boult 7-1-18-0, Southee 8-1-15-0, Wagner 7-3-10-1, Anderson 2-0-2-0, Williamson 4-0-14-0, Sodhi 1-0-11-0 - - New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. - - Previous results: Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)