Dec 22 Scoreboard at the conclusion of the third test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. - - New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl - - West Indies first innings (367) New Zealand first innings (349) West Indies second innings (103) New Zealand second innings (overnight 6-0) P. Fulton c & b Sammy 10 H. Rutherford not out 48 K. Williamson b Permaul 56 R. Taylor not out 2 Extras: b-7, nb-1 8 Total: (for two wickets, 40.4 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-116 Bowling: Best 7-3-22-0, Narine 16-6-39-0, Sammy 9-3-21-1 (nb-1), Permaul 7-1-29-1, Deonarine 1.4-0-6-0 - - Result: NZ won by eight wickets - - Previous results: Dec 11-13 2nd test - NZ won by innings and 73 runs Dec 3-7 1st test - match drawn - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)