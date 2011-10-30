DHAKA, Oct 30 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and
West Indies on Sunday.
West Indies first innings (overnight 253-5)
K. Brathwaite c Kayes b R. Hossain 50
K. Powell b Shuvo 72
K. Edwards lbw b Al Hasan 121
D. Bravo lbw b N. Hossain 12
S. Chanderpaul c Rahim b N. Hossain 18
K. Roach b Al Hasan 6
M. Samuels c & b N. Hossain 48
C. Baugh c Kayes b Al Hasan 6
D. Sammy hit wicket b Al Hasan 1
F. Edwards lbw b Al Hasan 9
D. Bishoo not out 2
Extras (b-2, lb-4, w-3, nb-1) 10
Total (all out; 126.4 overs) 355
Fall of wickets: 1-100 2-155 3-180 4-226 5-232 6-319 7-337
8-339 9-348
Bowling: S. Hossain 16-1-76-0 (1nb), R. Hossain 24-3-71-1
(3w), S. Al Hasan 34.4-12-63-5, N. Hossain 25-6-52-3, S. Shuvo
23-3-73-1, N. Islam 4-0-14-0
Bangladesh first innings
T. Iqbal c Bravo b F. Edwards 14
I. Kayes c Brathwaite b F. Edwards 29
S. Nafees c Bravo b F. Edwards 7
R. Hassan lbw b F. Edwards 0
M. Rahim c Chanderpaul b F. Edwards 0
S. Al Hasan b Bishoo 73
N. Islam run out 45
N. Hossain not out 34
S. Shuvo not out 2
Total (seven wickets; 51 overs) 204
To bat: S. Hossain, R. Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-36 3-46 4-46 5-59 6-143 7-195
Bowling (to date): F. Edwards 12-0-58-5, K. Roach 9-0-52-0,
D. Sammy 10-3-32-0, D. Bishoo 14-1-47-1, M. Samuels 6-0-15-0
