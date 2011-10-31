DHAKA, Oct 31 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the second test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Monday.

West Indies first innings 355

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 204-7) T. Iqbal c Bravo b F. Edwards 14 I. Kayes c Brathwaite b F. Edwards 29 S. Nafees c Bravo b F. Edwards 7 R. Hassan lbw b F. Edwards 0 M. Rahim c Chanderpaul b F. Edwards 0 S. Al Hasan b Bishoo 73 N. Islam run out 45 N. Hossain c K. Edwards b Samuels 42 S. Shuvo c Brathwaite b Bishoo 15 S. Hossain b Bishoo 4 R. Hossain not out 2 Total: (all out; 68 overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-36 3-46 4-46 5-59 6-143 7-195 8-225 9-225.

Bowling: F. Edwards 13-0-63-5, K. Roach 9-0-52-0, D. Sammy 10-3-32-0, D. Bishoo 23-4-62-3, M. Samuels 13-2-22-1.

West Indies second innings: K. Brathwaite run out 0 K. Powell c Nasir b Al Hasan 12 K. Edwards b S Shuvo 86 D. Bravo not out 100 K. Roach not out 4 Extras: (lb-2 nb-3) 5 Total: (three wickets; 71 overs) 207

Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-33 3-184.

To bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo.

Bowling: R. Hossain 9-2-22-0 (nb-2), N. Hossain 16-3-49-0, S. Al Hasan 17-1-62-1, N. Islam 7-2-13-0, S. Shuvo 15-2-32-1, S. Hossain 3-0-15-0 (nb-1), R. Hassan 4-0-12-0.

