DHAKA, Oct 31 Scoreboard at close on the third
day of the second test between West Indies and Bangladesh on
Monday.
West Indies first innings 355
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 204-7)
T. Iqbal c Bravo b F. Edwards 14
I. Kayes c Brathwaite b F. Edwards 29
S. Nafees c Bravo b F. Edwards 7
R. Hassan lbw b F. Edwards 0
M. Rahim c Chanderpaul b F. Edwards 0
S. Al Hasan b Bishoo 73
N. Islam run out 45
N. Hossain c K. Edwards b Samuels 42
S. Shuvo c Brathwaite b Bishoo 15
S. Hossain b Bishoo 4
R. Hossain not out 2
Total: (all out; 68 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-36 3-46 4-46 5-59 6-143 7-195 8-225
9-225.
Bowling: F. Edwards 13-0-63-5, K. Roach 9-0-52-0, D. Sammy
10-3-32-0, D. Bishoo 23-4-62-3, M. Samuels 13-2-22-1.
West Indies second innings:
K. Brathwaite run out 0
K. Powell c Nasir b Al Hasan 12
K. Edwards b S Shuvo 86
D. Bravo not out 100
K. Roach not out 4
Extras: (lb-2 nb-3) 5
Total: (three wickets; 71 overs) 207
Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-33 3-184.
To bat: M. Samuels, S. Chanderpaul, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F.
Edwards, D. Bishoo.
Bowling: R. Hossain 9-2-22-0 (nb-2), N. Hossain 16-3-49-0,
S. Al Hasan 17-1-62-1, N. Islam 7-2-13-0, S. Shuvo 15-2-32-1, S.
Hossain 3-0-15-0 (nb-1), R. Hassan 4-0-12-0.
