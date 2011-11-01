Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
DHAKA, Nov 1 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies on Tuesday.
West Indies first innings 355
Bangladesh first innings 231
West Indies second innings (overnight 207-3) K. Brathwaite run out 0 K. Powell c Nasir b Al Hasan 12 K. Edwards b S Shuvo 86 D. Bravo c Rahim b S. Shuvo 195 K. Roach c Naeem S. Shuvo 12 S. Chanderpaul not out 59 Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-5 nb-4) 19 Total (five wickets declared; 111.3 overs) 383
Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-33 3-184 4-240 5-383.
Did not bat: M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo.
Bowling: R. Hossain 12-2-36-0 (w-1 nb-2), N. Hossain 25-5-78-0, S. Al Hasan 21-1-79-1, N. Islam 12-2-38-0, S. Shuvo 26.3-3-73-3, S. Hossain 11-0-57-0 (nb-2), R. Hassan 4-0-12-0.
Bangladesh second innings T. Iqbal not out 82 I. Kayes c K. Edwards b F. Edwards 9 S. Nafees c & b Sammy 18 R. Hassan c Sammy b Samuels 17 M. Rahim not out 33 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-2) 5 Total (three wickets; 47 overs) 164
Fall of wicket: 1-26 2-73 3-124.
To bat: R. Hassan, M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, N. Islam, N. Hossain, S. Shuvo, S. Hossain, R. Hossain.
Bowling: F. Edwards 9-0-38-1 (nb-2), K. Roach 8-2-36-0, D. Sammy 7-2-11-1, D. Bishoo 11-3-35-0, M. Samuels 12-2-41-1.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)