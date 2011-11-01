DHAKA, Nov 1 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies on Tuesday.

West Indies first innings 355

Bangladesh first innings 231

West Indies second innings (overnight 207-3) K. Brathwaite run out 0 K. Powell c Nasir b Al Hasan 12 K. Edwards b S Shuvo 86 D. Bravo c Rahim b S. Shuvo 195 K. Roach c Naeem S. Shuvo 12 S. Chanderpaul not out 59 Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-5 nb-4) 19 Total (five wickets declared; 111.3 overs) 383

Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-33 3-184 4-240 5-383.

Did not bat: M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo.

Bowling: R. Hossain 12-2-36-0 (w-1 nb-2), N. Hossain 25-5-78-0, S. Al Hasan 21-1-79-1, N. Islam 12-2-38-0, S. Shuvo 26.3-3-73-3, S. Hossain 11-0-57-0 (nb-2), R. Hassan 4-0-12-0.

Bangladesh second innings T. Iqbal not out 82 I. Kayes c K. Edwards b F. Edwards 9 S. Nafees c & b Sammy 18 R. Hassan c Sammy b Samuels 17 M. Rahim not out 33 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-2) 5 Total (three wickets; 47 overs) 164

Fall of wicket: 1-26 2-73 3-124.

To bat: R. Hassan, M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, N. Islam, N. Hossain, S. Shuvo, S. Hossain, R. Hossain.

Bowling: F. Edwards 9-0-38-1 (nb-2), K. Roach 8-2-36-0, D. Sammy 7-2-11-1, D. Bishoo 11-3-35-0, M. Samuels 12-2-41-1.

(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Edited by Amlan Chakraborty; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories